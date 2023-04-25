Rangers are to appoint a new chief executive officer after confirming that managing director Stewart Robertson will step down at the end of the season.

James Bisgrove, the club’s current commercial and marketing director, will move into the new CEO role on July 31 with Robertson departing his post in order to “explore new opportunities” following an eight-year tenure at Ibrox.

Robertson becomes the latest high-profile figure to leave the club following on former chairman Douglas Park and sporting director Ross Wilson, with all three having been the subject of protests from sections of the Rangers support calling for them to stand down.

Confirming his departure, Robertson stated: “As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, pictured at Celtic Park earlier this month, is to stand down at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I’m very proud of what the supporters, the Board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period. I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Rangers chairman, John Bennett, who replaced Douglas Park earlier this month, commented: “In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the Board and I wish him every success in his new project.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to Ibrox as a supporter of his boyhood club. The Board is delighted to appoint James as the new CEO of Rangers. Having transformed the club’s commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership.

"He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now underway.”

On his appointment, Bisgrove stated: “I would like to thank and congratulate Stewart for all he has achieved at Rangers. His daily support and wisdom have been invaluable.