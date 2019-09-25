Steven Gerrard would 'do a Frank Lampard' and quit Rangers for Liverpool job claims ex-Premier League star

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour believes Steven Gerarrd would walk out on Rangers to take the Liverpool job.

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine this week, current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he expects to be succeeded by the Ibrox manager when the time comes.

The German said: "If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny [Dalglish] would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."

Speaking on talkSPORT Radio, Parlour echoed Klopp's comments, claiming that Gerrard would walk out on Rangers if offered the Anfield job.

"If [Gerrard] did leave Rangers, I’m sure it would be a stepping stone ready to go to Liverpool.

"A little bit like Frank Lampard, sometimes you get clubs that you can’t turn down, and I’m sure the owners would understand.

"Frank couldn’t turn Chelsea down - as much as, in an ideal world, he would like to have done another season at Derby, he just couldn’t turn down the chance to go back to Chelsea - and Steven will be exactly the same."