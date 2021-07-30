Steven Gerrard won't add transfers unless required after outlining Rangers squad strength ahead of Premiership opener

Rangers' head coach Steven Gerrard (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

So far this summer Rangers have brought in John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala to the first-team pool, while pre-contract signing Nnamdi Ofoborh also joined but is unlikely to feature in the near-future.

Having long-term absentees Niko Katic and Ryan Jack on the verge of a return after missing significant portions of last season, can also be as big a lift as a new signing for the league champions, who kick off the defence of their title against Livingston tomorrow.

But despite links with a host of others, particularly Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman, Steven Gerrard has suggested he is happy with the numbers in his squad and will only add when it’s necessary.

He said: "We still have Ryan Jack to return, he has one more appointment in a few weeks to get the green light to fully return. Alfredo [Morelos] will rejoin sometime next week so the squad is looking really strong. If there is not a need to add we won't do it."

Morelos has been on Copa America duty and is subject to quarantine rules now he has returned and he will report back with the squad next week, but that aside, Gerrard has a fully fit squad to choose from following the friendly win over Real Madrid last week.

Gerrard explained: “Alfredo is ready and fit to start training once he is available to return.

"We have a fully fit squad training today, the only absence is Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack. We have a couple players who we will make a late decision on but we are 99% fit, available and ready to go.

"David will have Livingston well-drilled tomorrow. He will be fired up and have his players ready. I have a lot of admiration and respect for David, it is always a tough challenge against Livingston.

"We have to embrace the pressure of being Champions from last season, but we have to remain humble and keep the hunger we have had over the last 12 months. The evidence from training shows me the players are ready to go again.”