Steven Gerrard urges patience after return of long-term absentee Niko Katic

Nikola Katic returned to Rangers, but Steven Gerrard is continuing the cautious approach (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Croatian defender has been absent from Ibrox for almost as long as the supporters who welcomed his half-time substitution have been from the stadium, but Steven Gerrard has warned the defender will not be rushed back too quickly.

Frequent online updates have detailed the physical recovery of the 24-year-old during his year out and he eased his way back into action with a comfortable 45 minutes against English Premier League opposition.

Rangers kept Brighton out on the first of two friendlies this weekend, and while Gerrard was pleased to hand Katic 45 minutes that “will do him the world of good,” but there is a word of caution moving forward.

"It’s a special day for Niko. He’s worked extremely hard over the course of a year, but it is still very early, people can’t expect to see him regularly yet,” the manager told RangersTV.

"We need to phase him in and be patient.

“Niko thinks he’s ready now but we have to respect the injury. That 45 minutes will do him the world of good.”

Gerrard was overall pleased with the performance against Graham Potter’s side and also gave Fashion Sakala a debut in front of the Ibrox crowd as he gradually brought his regular first-team players off the bench to finish the game.

However those who started the scoreless draw did their chances of inclusion against Real Madrid tomorrow and Livingston no harm, he said. Nathan Patterson was in confident mood and Stephen Kelly put in a calm, tidy performance while Cedric Itten and Scott Wright tested the Seagulls goalkeeper.

"We picked the team and put it together for the first time but a lot within it did themselves no harm at all,” he added. “I’m really proud of the young lads especially. I threw the gauntlet to them and gave them the opportunity to show they were capable of pushing for a shirt.They sent a little message to the experienced lads.

"Fashion is only a week in after being in a hotel room for ten days and that’s tough. With time, more games and as he gets used to us and the style he’ll get better and better.”