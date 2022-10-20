Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa as former Rangers boss pays price for defeat at Fulham

Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

The club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term after taking over from Dean Smith in November but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

Steven Gerrard looks dejected following Aston Villa's 3-0 defeat to Fulham that has led to his departure. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though the former Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work, less than two hours after a chastening loss at Craven Cottage, and just 11 months after quitting Ibrox for the EPL side.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” read a Villa statement.