Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers are on the brink of eighth summer signing

Rangers are on the verge of making their eighth signing of the summer, manager Steven Gerrard has revealed.

The Ibrox side defeated St Josephs 4-0 away from home on Tuesday evening in the first round of Europa League qualifying with new boys Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Aribo and Greg Stewart all making their debuts.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

There was also a place in the team for Steven Davis, who signed a permanent deal in the summer, while George Edmundson and Jake Hastie have also been added to the squad.

It is expected they will soon be joined by a mystery centre-back. It's a position Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to strengthen further.

“It will be a permanent deal for a defender. There is still a way to go but we have had some progress in the last couple of days.

“If things progress as they have in the last 48 hours, I’m hoping something will get done by the end of the week.”