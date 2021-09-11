Steven Gerrard reveals he didn't have say in Rangers penalty-taker decision

A happy Kemar Roofe goes off to celebrate after scoring from the penalty spot as Rangers came from behind to beat St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side came from behind to defeat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday afternoon as goals from Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier earned the three points following ex-Rangers attacker Michael O’Halloran’s opener for the hosts.

Though Tavernier is recognised as the club’s first-choice penalty taker, it was Roofe who stepped up to send the ball past Zander Clark after Ryan Kent had been fouled in the penalty box.

Talking to Sky Sports after the the game, Gerrard admitted it was a decision the players had made themselves and he won’t interfere unless it leads to any quarrels on the pitch.

He said: “I don’t mind the penalty situation as long as it’s respectful. I don’t want any arguing or fussing. If someone decides they want to take the penalty I’m totally fine with that.

“It’ll be interesting to see who takes the next one. I’ll leave it up to them.”

Gerrard also underlined the quality of Tavernier after the right-back netted what the manager described as a “world-class finish” to win the game.

He said: “That’s the reason why James is captain. He’s got the quality which allows him to step up in big moments. He’s got us the three points today instead of one.

“There’s a lot of noise around Nathan Patterson. He’s a tremendous player who’s going to be Rangers’ right-back for a long time.

“We have to remember we have the best right-back in Scotland as well.”

