Steven Gerrard reveals Glen Kamara conversation as Rangers seek UEFA response to Prague barracking

Glen Kamara's every touch of the ball was jeered during Rangers' Europa League match in Prague on Thursday before he was sent off in the 74th minute. (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Finnish international midfielder Kamara’s every touch of the ball was jeered by a crowd of children whose attendance at the Letna Stadium was as a consequence of racist conduct by Sparta fans in a Champions League qualifier earlier this season.

Kamara was clearly singled out because of the incident at Ibrox in March when he was racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, leading to a 10-match UEFA suspension for the Czech international.

It remains to be seen whether the jeering of Kamara on Thursday is mentioned in the official report of UEFA’s match delegate, Jeroen Roest of the Dutch FA, but Gerrard expects Rangers to push for an investigation.

“I’ve been told Rangers are going to take it up with UEFA,” said Gerrard. “I think that’s already happened, those wheels are already in motion. I’ll certainly be pushing in my direction to make sure that’s the case.

“Listen, there’s many, there’s lots, there’s hundreds and thousands and maybe more people disappointed and frustrated because these things keep raising their head far too often.

“Unfortunately the punishments are not enough. I said last night that there needs to be more done. It’s the only way it’s going to get eradicated, because the punishments are nowhere near severe enough.”

A dispiriting night for Kamara was completed by his harsh 74th minute dismissal for a second bookable offence as Rangers lost 1-0 to stay bottom of Group A with no points from their first two games.

Gerrard admitted immediately after the match that he had not heard the barracking of Kamara but a later review of the action confirmed what TV viewers had clearly picked up.

“I’m fully aware now, having watched the game back with audio on, and I’m actually surprised I wasn’t aware of it during the game,” he said.

“I have spoken to Glen. That conversation will remain private. Glen’s okay. I’m sure he’s disappointed like myself. And now I think it’s time for the authorities and the club to step in and just take that away from us so we can focus on the game (against Hibs) on Sunday.”

