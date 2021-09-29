Steven Gerrard reveals 'assurances' that Rangers' trip to Prague won't be affected by fall-out from racist abuse of Glen Kamara

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with a distressed Glen Kamara after the Europa League game against Slavia Prague at Ibrox in March which saw the midfielder racially abused by Ondrej Kudela. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kamara suffered racial abuse from Czech international defender Ondrej Kudela when Rangers played Sparta’s city rivals Slavia in the last 16 of the tournament last season, while his Ibrox team-mate Kemar Roofe received online racist abuse in the aftermath of that match which saw Kudela banned for 10 games by UEFA.

Racism continues to bedevil Czech football and Sparta were charged by UEFA earlier this season when Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was abused by their fans during a Champions League qualifier.

Sparta were ordered to close their Letna Stadium for their next home European match against Rangers but the Group A clash will now be watched by around 10,000 children aged 6 to 14 admitted free of charge in an initiative supported by UEFA.

“I have spoken to the majority of my players in the last couple of days and we spoke about the game,” said Gerrard.

“Glen and Kemar, who were affected from the last game (against Slavia), are in a good place and looking forward to it. Both want to come and put in a performance for the team.

“There is no apprehension as far as I am concerned, I have had assurances that everything is going to be fine.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the kids to see a really important match. We’re responsible for trying to make that game as good as possible. Let’s hope it’s a good spectacle and an enjoyable game for the kids. It’s certainly better than it being empty, for sure. At least there will be an atmosphere.

“We know it (racism) is not totally out of the game or eradicated, there is still more work and more education to be put in place.

“But, in my position, you can only talk and say certain things and push and support. It is for people who are in higher places than me involved in the game that can make the difference and the change.”

