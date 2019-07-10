Steven Gerrard responds to rumour Peter Crouch is headed for Ibrox

Peter Crouch is headed to Rangers to speak with manager Steven Gerrard - for his upcoming chat show.

The Ibrox boss responded to the rumour in the wake of his side's 4-0 victory over St Joseph's in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard during their days together at Liverpool.

Gerrard did reveal that his side are in the market for another player and hope to have a deal concluded in the next few days.

However, it is a new centre-back and not the towering striker who used to play alongside the Rangers manager at Liverpool.

When asked by a local reporter in Gibraltar about Crouch's trip to Ibrox, Gerrard said: “There is truth in the rumour, but not the rumour you want to write about. Peter is coming to Rangers - to interview me for his new chat show.”