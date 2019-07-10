Steven Gerrard responds to rumour Peter Crouch is headed for Ibrox

Peter Crouch is headed to Rangers to speak with manager Steven Gerrard - for his upcoming chat show.
READ MORE - Peter Crouch 'heading to Ibrox', Rangers near 8th summer signing, Celtic boss dismisses transfer talk, Hibs receive boost in McNulty pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The Ibrox boss responded to the rumour in the wake of his side's 4-0 victory over St Joseph's in the first round of Europa League qualifying.
Gerrard did reveal that his side are in the market for another player and hope to have a deal concluded in the next few days.
However, it is a new centre-back and not the towering striker who used to play alongside the Rangers manager at Liverpool.
When asked by a local reporter in Gibraltar about Crouch's trip to Ibrox, Gerrard said: “There is truth in the rumour, but not the rumour you want to write about. Peter is coming to Rangers - to interview me for his new chat show.”