Steven Gerrard on Mark Allen void, how Rangers transfers were made and whether the club needs a director of football

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists he's happy to take care of the club's recruitment in the January transfer window after the exit of Mark Allen.

The director of football left Ibrox abruptly earlier in the week after two years in charge of recruitment.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

In his time he oversaw the arrival of key players such as Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Joe Aribo, along with the hiring of Gerrard as the club's manager in May 2018.

Rangers will now turn their attention to his replacement, though the club are expected to take their time in making an appointment.

If it stretches into January, Gerrard insists he's happy to take control of recruitment while also coaching the first-team.

He told the Sunday papers: “Do we need a director of football? That won’t be my decision, that will be up to the club.

“Will I be involved in who that is or have a say in it? Time will tell.

“Mark was a massive support for me and helped in a lot of areas. There’s a bit of a void because of the relationship I had with him. I’m very loyal with people, that’s the way I am and always will be.

“As for recruiting or finding another guy, that will be a decision for Dave King and the board. There’s been no movement on it so far as far as I’m aware.

“In terms of transfers, that’s something we’ve all dealt with together. It wasn’t just Mark, Andy and his team. It’s about togetherness, we all came together and tried to strengthen the team.

“So we’ll continue to try and identify people. The recruitment team is still in place, there won’t be much change in that moving forward.

“I don’t predict that we’ll bring in numerous options in the next window anyway but we’ll see.

“I’m sure there are things happening in the background and if the club decide, yes, they definitely want to replace Mark, I’m sure that will happen.

“But if we have to tackle January without one, I’m sure I would be fine.”