Steven Gerrard on Brandon Barker signing, Jordan Jones and Rangers’ harder edge

There are signs the softness that suffocated Rangers’ title prospects last season is being replaced by a harder edge.

How they handle Hibernian at Ibrox this afternoon is likely to provide further indications as to the direction of travel for Steven Gerrard’s side. The signposts so far have pointed to a resolve and remorselessness that were missing ingredients last season.

Jordan Jones was described as "confident" by Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

The thrilling 4-2 Europa League third-round victory away to Midtjylland required Rangers to recover from the set-back of conceding two goals inside six minutes after powering their way to a 3-0 lead. The opening weekend league win at Kilmarnock was the product of a last-minute winner when it looked like they were going to suffer again in Ayrshire after shipping a late equaliser.

“I will be honest and open – when we conceded at Kilmarnock, I am thinking: here we go again. But I really liked the reaction and that mentality from the players. And on Thursday night, you have a wobble for five, six minutes and maybe last year that could’ve gone wrong again. There’s definitely a hunger and determination about this squad to have a better season this year. I think the players have learned from where we went wrong last year. Hopefully, in time, we can continue improving.

“The more you do it, the more confidence and belief comes with it. That never-say-die attitude. We are going to have bumps in the road. We are going to have situations in games going against us, teams will take the lead. Things will happen that rock or shake us. The important thing is that we go to the final whistle and do everything we can to get the result we want. The players have been fantastic in the last couple of games when we have that setback. That’s the mentality I want.”

They couldn’t summon up what was required in drawing three times with the Easter Road side last season, games in which they were far removed from the lethal attacking force of three days ago.

“I think the three Hibs games were three opportunities when we should’ve been comfortable winners,” said Gerrard. “The two away games we created numerous chances, dominated games, quite similar to Thursday night, but in Denmark you saw a real killer instinct, a ruthlessness about the finishing. We couldn’t find that at Hibs away twice last year and came up against keepers who were man of the match on both occasions. The home game was one we should’ve seen out. Hibs and Kilmarnock were the two teams domestically that really hurt us from a points perspective last season. We want better points tallies against both those teams. We’ve already done it against Killie and right now we want maximum points against Hibs as well.”

Camaraderie is important, with Gerrard, right, revealing that the players have a coffee club, card school and table tennis group in building bonds encouraged by their manager. In Jordan Jones, exhilarating against the Danes, they have an element of the cocksure, too. The transition from big-time supporter of a club to big-time player for the same team isn’t always an easy one. The Northern Ireland winger certainly backs himself to do so, though.

“I don’t think he’s cocky. He’s confident,” said Gerrard, who is “99.99 per cent” certain that Brandon Barker will be the club’s last addition of the window. “You sit down with these players and they say they want to be a Rangers player, they say it’s my club. I get that. But, for me, it is to be honest and open with them. And say ‘that’s fine’ but I will be pushing to perform well away in Europe and at Ibrox.

“It can’t just be given to you. You can’t get a four-year contract and just think you have made it as a Rangers player and have this swagger. I will be pushing players every single day to find that consistency because these fans demand it. I told Jordan the first time I met him that I would push him to get more out of him as there is more to come. I thought the performance on Thursday night against very good opposition – he was up against a guy that was taller than him, was as quick as him, was as strong as him but he found the answers. That is what being a Rangers player is all about. When the challenge is tough you find a way. We saw he had a big-game mentality.

“When we are tracking these players, one of the key things is what are they like in big games. Can they make the difference? Has he got that personality to be counted when the going gets tougher? He did damage to us when he played for Kilmarnock just after the winter break last season. It is things like that which give you confidence to name him in the team. But you have to go and deliver. Yes, he deserves credit for his performance. There have been signs in pre-season but that was the one when the Rangers fans have gone: ‘yes, I get it now. That’s why we wanted him.’ The challenge for him now is what is next. Is that going to come every ten games or is he going to do it more consistently.”