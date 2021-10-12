Steven Gerrard: Newcastle doubts aired over Rangers boss' link to club

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The current Rangers boss has been continually linked with the Newcastle job – currently held by Steve Bruce, although he is expected to be moved on – after last week’s takeover.

The new owners of Newcastle are set to invest millions of pounds into the club and are understood to want a change in management. Gerrard’s name is on list of candidates including Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard, Rafa Benitez, Brendan Rodgers and Lucien Favre.

However, former Celtic and Scotland forward Nicholas believes Gerrard, who guided Rangers to the cinch Premiership title last season, is not a viable candidate.

"I don't see why Steven Gerrard would be even remotely interested in taking the Newcastle United job,” the 59-year-old said.

"Newcastle have a long history. But why would he want the job? Because they are in the English Premier League?

"Yes, there will be major investment and they will go after better quality players now that the new Saudi Arabian owners are in at St James' Park.

"They have made it clear that it is their long-term plan. But it might take five years – or even longer. Is Gerrard going to jump ship for a five-year plan?

"You have to remember that guys like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness have tried this job and failed to bring success.

"Many different types of coaches have taken the job but failed to deliver at Newcastle. OK, you might have the finances now, but that doesn't guarantee success.

"It is going to take time to build up Newcastle because there is no way they are going to be able to sign stars such as PSG's Kylian Mbappe and the like. That is pie-in-the-sky thinking.

"We don't even know if Newcastle - without a league win this season - are going to survive in the Premiership. It could be a far different proposition two years down the line for Gerrard but now isn't the right time.”

Continuing in his Express column, Nicholas added: "I'm also not sure the Rangers manager would be on Newcastle's list. And, even if he is, he probably won't be in their top three.