Steven Gerrard makes Rangers v Celtic prediction and remarks on Ange Postecoglou's coaching

The former Rangers boss revealed he will be watching intently as the players he managed up until November last year try to claw back the three point deficit to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

But Gerrard, who takes his Aston Villa side to Wolves on Saturday, has also been impressed with the work of Ange Postecoglou at Celtic and he accepts the match could go either way.

He said: "I'll watch it. Villa is my priority but it's a mouth-watering game.

Steven Gerrard rates his former club Rangers' chances of beating Celtic on Sunday as 50-50. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"Obviously Celtic got the better of Rangers recently in the last one but I think it's a 50/50 game, two really good teams.

"Rangers are in a good place having qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals and knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star.

"Celtic have obviously been very consistent for some time now and are coached extremely well.

"I think you know quite clearly who I want to win, that goes without saying.

"When you're in the mix it's obviously a fantastic game to be involved in.

"The atmosphere is sensational, especially at Ibrox. I'm hoping for a Rangers win."