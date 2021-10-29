Steven Gerrard makes claim on VAR and Rangers

Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has reiterated his opinion that neither the free-kick or penalty that Rangers scored from in Wednesday's 2-2 draw should have been given.

Gerrard believes there was a "clear" shirt pull from David Bates on Fashion Sakala for the spot-kick and the continuing difference of opinion, with the additional benefit of alternative angles and replays, suggests that video referees might not solve all debates about match decisions in Scottish football.

A vote on introducing the system in the cinch Premiership expected to take place before the end of February, and Gerrard feels it will undermine claims of bias towards Rangers.

Aberdeen's David Bates is adjudged to have brought down Rangers' Fashion Sakala and a penalty is awarded during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox on October 26. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I've heard that a lot but it comes from the outside and it normally comes amongst a social media crowd from opposition teams," he said.

"Twelve months ago everyone was slaughtering VAR saying it wasn't good for the game, it's slow, it's not even getting decisions right.

"This year, I must say it has improved a lot and I'm enjoying it an awful lot more and I'll back up what I have said many times, when VAR is in, it will take all those opposition opinions away from my direction.

"But, look, there is a clear shirt pull. Whether that was enough to be a penalty or not, that was John Beaton's decision, not my own.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is in favour of VAR coming to Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"It went our way and I'm sure every manager will say the same thing, over the course of a season, some you get and you will feel maybe the luck went your way, and there will be times when you think you should have got something and you never and you feel a bit of an injustice."

Pundits opinions have also been split by the decision in 82nd minute of Wednesday’s draw, so suggestion that introducing VAR would conclusively kill off controversies and end post-match debate may be wide of the mark.

Even clarity over the big decisions would make it worthwhile according to Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou who worked with a system as manager of Yokohama F.Marinos and Australia. Rangers have been calling for a system since 2019 and SPFL clubs met with governing bodies for talks at the start of October with the video proposal met favourably.

Postecoglou said: "In terms of VAR, I have had exposure to it in Japan and at international level and it's inevitable, it will happen everywhere.

"When it comes in, you embrace it, you understand there are still going to be some issues, because that's been consistent worldwide.

"But ultimately, if it gets the majority of the big decisions right, I think it's a positive.

"If there's one element of VAR that I struggle with, it's the time to make a decision, particularly around goals and major incidents when you don't want to take away the euphoria or jubilation of something great happening.

"I think that's improving, and the one thing you know about technology, there will be people out there working on things today that in six months' time will help in that area, just the speed of that process."