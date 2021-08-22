Steven Gerrard laughs at £5m 'joke bid' bid from Everton for Rangers' Nathan Patterson - but admits every player has his price

Nathan Patterson was an unused substitute for Rangers against Ross County.

The English Premier League club want to bring the Scotland internationalist to Goodison Park and made their move for the 19-year-old right-back over the weekend.

However, their valuation is way short of Rangers, with Gerrard saying the player – an unused substitute in the 4-2 cinch Premiership win over Ross County – will get more regular game-time soon enough.

“You carry on with the jokes, £5million, wow,” Gerrard said after Rangers’ success in Dingwall.

“Look, I’ve only just been told about this. It hasn’t been brought to my attention by anyone whose above me at the club.

“I’ll ask the question when I go back on the bus but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson you need to get real.

“£5m is, I don’t know, that’s definitely come out of a joke book surely.

“I don’t make the decisions in terms of when the right numbers are hit. All the players have got a price, we’ve said this so many times. We want to keep all our best players especially our home grown and local ones. There’s a big future here for him he’s got to be patient and he’ll get game time and minutes.

“We’re delighted with Nathan, he’s not someone we’re looking to move on but every single person has got a number.