Steven Gerrard 'knocks back Newcastle approach' as Rangers board fume at Mike Ashley

Steven Gerrard has knocked back an approach from Newcastle United to become their new manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ibrox boss was targeted by the English Premier League side as a potential replacement to Rafa Benitez, who left the club two weeks ago.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

It is believed that Newcastle contacted Gerrard through his representatives, but the Liverpool legend is not interested in swapping Glasgow for Tyneside at this moment in time.

Despite Gerrard's commitment to the club, the Ibrox board are said to be fuming that Ashley tried to pinch their manager.

There has been an ongoing feud between Ashley and Rangers chairman over the last few years with a few of the disputes seeing the inside of a courtroom.

Former Arsenal star Patrick Vieira is reportedly also ready to turn down Newcastle's advances as he wishes to remain with French Ligue 1 side Nice.