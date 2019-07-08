Steven Gerrard issues frank admission regarding Ryan Kent's return to Rangers

Steven Gerrard admits it may not be possible to get Ryan Kent back on loan this season.

Ryan Kent impressed for Rangers last season.

The Rangers manager is desperate for the winger to return to Ibrox for a second spell after a terrific 2018/19 campaign where the player was crowned the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

However, with three years left on his contract at Liverpool and a transfer value reported to be anywhere up to £12 million, it will only be possible for Kent to return if his parent club wish to send him out on loan again.

Speaking after his side's 5-0 friendly victory over Oxford United, Gerrard underlined the fact the ball is very much in Liverpool's court.

He said: “The only way we’ll have a conversation is if Liverpool phone and say he’s available to go on loan.

“I would be repeating myself if I said that we want him. I’ve made that pretty clear. But that situation is in Liverpool’s hands at the moment.”