Steven Gerrard issues frank admission regarding Ryan Kent's return to Rangers

Steven Gerrard admits it may not be possible to get Ryan Kent back on loan this season.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard rejects Newcastle approach, Celtic eye £5.5m double swoop, midfielder set to leave Ibrox, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ryan Kent impressed for Rangers last season.

The Rangers manager is desperate for the winger to return to Ibrox for a second spell after a terrific 2018/19 campaign where the player was crowned the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

However, with three years left on his contract at Liverpool and a transfer value reported to be anywhere up to £12 million, it will only be possible for Kent to return if his parent club wish to send him out on loan again.

Speaking after his side's 5-0 friendly victory over Oxford United, Gerrard underlined the fact the ball is very much in Liverpool's court.

He said: “The only way we’ll have a conversation is if Liverpool phone and say he’s available to go on loan.

“I would be repeating myself if I said that we want him. I’ve made that pretty clear. But that situation is in Liverpool’s hands at the moment.”