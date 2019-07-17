Steven Gerrard is 'absolutely convinced' Rangers can win the title

Steven Gerrard is "absolutely convinced" that his Rangers side can win the title this season, according to former Ibrox attacker Andy Gray.

The ex-Sky Sports pundit spoke with the Rangers boss after watching the Light Blues dismantle Marseille with a 4-0 victory in a pre-season friendly.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

He revealed that Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are in a confident mood as they go into the 2019/20 Scottish football season.

Gray told the Daily Record: “No, it’s not too early to judge. Rangers are 100 per cent ready to make a proper title challenge this season.

“Steven knows it too having talked to him about it after the game. He’s absolutely convinced there’s a title in them and that it can be this year.

“But there is definitely a title push to come. When you think, had Rangers beaten the teams they should have beaten last season – and didn’t drop so many stupid points – then they probably would have won the title this year."