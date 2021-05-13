Steven Gerrard in Walter Smith promise as Rangers mentor forced to miss Premiership trophy coronation

The former Rangers manager, who sealed nine-in-a-row during the 1990s and masterminded the club’s last top-flight win in 2011, underwent surgery in March and won’t attend Saturday’s trophy presentation against Aberdeen.

But the Rangers icon won't be forgotten amidst the celebrations, says Gerrard, who has pledged to have his photo taken with the trophy and Smith – a sounding board and managerial mentor throughout his three-year tenure at Ibrox.

SFWA manager of the year Gerrard recently revealed Sir Alex Ferguson had set the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry aside to provide some management advice – but Smith is another Scottish dugout legend who has looked out for the Rangers boss.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to meeting up with Walter Smith after following in his footsteps by lifting the SPFL Premiership trophy (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“I’ve gone on record many times about how special he is, not just as a manager but as a man,” he said. “Unfortunately, he’s been unwell of late and it’s a shame because I would have liked to have had him in the stadium and have shared a photograph with him, but that time will come.

“It will be a special moment for me because Walter has really gone out of his way for me, so the very least I can do is to share that moment with him.

"Sadly, it won’t be this weekend but I’ll make it my business to make sure that I have a picture with Walter Smith, myself and that cup.”

Saturday’s presentation of the SPFL Premiership trophy will be ten years to the day since Davie Weir and Smith lifted the silverware in the club’s last title triumph in 2011.

Walter Smith was the last Rangers boss to win the SFWA Manager of the Year award when he received it in 2010. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

