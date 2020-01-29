Steven Gerrard has say on Jermain Defoe injury as he hints at two new Rangers signings

Steven Gerrard has admitted that the injury suffered by Jermain Defoe in Rangers' 2-0 win over Ross County could prompt him to add further striking cover before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The veteran forward was stretchered off after an hour at Ibrox and was replaced by Joe Aribo, with fears the 37-year-old could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But Gerrard, who expressed confidence that he could make two new additions before the deadline regardless of the ex-England international's situation, allayed fears of a long lay-off for the striker.

"I don’t think it’s as bad as going off on a stretcher makes it look. He was walking about in the dressing room," the Rangers manager said after the match.

“He’ll be scanned in the next 24 hours and we’ll know more about it then. But he has got a calf injury - whether it will be a week, two weeks, three or four weeks, I don’t know.

“It may possibly mean we try to sign another striker. I haven’t spoken to (sporting director) Ross Wilson about that situation yet. We have a couple of things brewing besides that.

“It might alter a few things, it depends on the extent of the injury. We’ll decide from there.

“In general, I’m confident we could add before the window closes. We will also assess Jermain’s situation and go from there.”