Steven Gerrard hails Rangers ace who 'played like two players' against Hearts

The midfielder scored a first half opener against Hearts – firing home a curling effort from 30 yards – but a last minute equaliser from Craig Halkett meant the league leaders had to settle for a 1-1 draw ahead of their midweek meeting with the Danes.
Gers boss said: "It was a fantastic goal. I thought he played like two players.
"He is epitomising exactly what I want at the moment and how I want the team to play but we need a few more to follow John because he has been the go-to man certainly over the last four or five games.
"His consistency levels have been phenomenal and again he got man of the match but I think he had that after 45 minutes. I thought he was outstanding."