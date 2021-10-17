Steven Gerrard hails Rangers ace who 'played like two players' against Hearts

Steven Gerrard has urged his Rangers players to follow in the footsteps of John Lundstram as they turn their attention to Brondby in Thursday's Europa League game at Ibrox.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:03 pm
Steven Gerrard (left) speaks to John Lundstram. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The midfielder scored a first half opener against Hearts – firing home a curling effort from 30 yards – but a last minute equaliser from Craig Halkett meant the league leaders had to settle for a 1-1 draw ahead of their midweek meeting with the Danes.

Gers boss said: "It was a fantastic goal. I thought he played like two players.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"He is epitomising exactly what I want at the moment and how I want the team to play but we need a few more to follow John because he has been the go-to man certainly over the last four or five games.

"His consistency levels have been phenomenal and again he got man of the match but I think he had that after 45 minutes. I thought he was outstanding."

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Steven GerrardJohn LundstramEuropa LeagueIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.