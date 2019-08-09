Steven Gerrard gives update on Glenn Middleton to Hibs and Eros Grezda's departure from Rangers

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Glenn Middleton is close to completing a loan move to Hibs but winger Eros Grezda's future is still unclear.





Grezda's agent this week announced the out-of-favour Albanian was close to securing a move to France, but Gerrard said there is work to be done before the winger is allowed to leave.



"We've had some loan approaches but at the moment the numbers don't suit the club," he said.

"He's got two or three loan opportunities that are brewing. It's a maybe as we sit here right now."

Gerrard also confirmed it was Gers youngster Glenn Middleton's decision to join Hibs on loan.



The 19-year-old was close to agreeing a season-long switch to Dutch outfit NAC Breda last week but is now on his way to Easter Road after a change of heart.



Speaking ahead of Sunday's showdown with Paul Heckingbottom's team, Gerrard said: "Glenn has decided he wants to go to Hibs on loan so that will happen after the weekend.



"He will go get some experience and play some regular football. He was really close to going to Holland. Super close.



"But last minute Hibs have shown some interest that he has looked into himself and decided he wants to go pursue that. It was his decision."