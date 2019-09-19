Steven Gerrard felt Rangers win was a ‘fitting tribute’ to Fernando Ricksen

Steven Gerrard hailed his Rangers players for paying what he described as a “fitting tribute” to former club captain Fernando Ricksen as they made a winning start to their Europa League group stage campaign.

Ricksen’s death at the age of 43 on Wednesday, after his long battle with motor neurone disease, cast a shadow over the build-up to the fixture against Feyenoord at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In a highly charged atmosphere, Sheyi Ojo’s first-half goal was enough to earn Rangers all three points.

“We gave the supporters a performance to be proud of,” said Rangers boss Gerrard. “It’s been an emotional 24 hours for the club and that put more pressure on the players.

“I thought they were outstanding, especially in the first half. We wanted to play on the front foot and take Feyenoord to places they don’t have to go domestically.

“I was disappointed only to be 1-0 up at half-time. Feyenoord were better in the second half but I don’t think anyone can say we didn’t deserve it. It was a fitting tribute (to Fernando).

“It gives us a good start, a lot of confidence and belief. But it doesn’t give you anything in terms of how the group will look at the end. We need to try and keep playing at that level.

“We are the underdogs in this group, it’s got Champions League-level teams in Feyenoord, Porto and Young Boys. We need to try to win our home games and look to play well when we go away.”

Feyenoord coach Jaap Stam was left to lament his team’s first-half performance from which they could not recover.

“It was an intense game,” said Stam. “We knew it would be high energy. Rangers want to press with their physique and pace up front. It gave us a bit of a shock when they went 1-0 up.

“We were a bit weak and we had a difficult period. When we had the ball, we didn’t do enough with it.

“We did it in the second half and were more dominant. That’s how we wanted to play – but we needed to start that way.”

Top seeds Porto also made a winning start in Group G, beating Young Boys 2-1 in Portugal. Matchday two will see Rangers travel to Switzerland to face Young Boys on 3 October.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, appear likely to face disciplinary action from Uefa for the conduct of some of their supporters, who attempted to rush through lines of stewards towards home fans during the half-time interval.