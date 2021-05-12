Steven Gerrard explains how Rangers can 'leave a legacy' as he reels off milestones

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister look on during their team's 3-0 win at Livingston. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A 3-0 win at Livingston on Wednesday evening means the Premiership champions can achieve the feat by avoiding defeat at home to Aberdeen on Saturday before they lift the league trophy.

Their 25th clean sheet of the Premiership campaign saw them beat Celtic’s Scottish record for a 38-game season, set in 2014-15. They have conceded just 13 goals, leaving them on course to also beat the 17 Celtic let in during that same campaign as well as the British record of 15 conceded by Chelsea in 2004-05.

Gerrard is thrilled by the motivational levels of his squad who are also just one point short of hitting the century mark.

Ryan Kent makes it 2-0 to Rangers early in the second half against Livingston. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“The boys have got an opportunity not just to be champions but to leave a legacy from the season,” he said.

“People will remember this. They have got the clean sheet record now. Rangers have never hit 100 points which is a big motivation for us.

“Once the league was done on March 7, we obviously had the Scottish Cup still left. Once we went out of that it was about resetting and re energising the small targets we could achieve as a team.

“We're well on our way to doing that. Tonight we get the clean sheet record and Saturday gives us the opportunity to go break 100 points, which will round off an incredible league campaign.

“You can totally understand the players being excited and looking forward to Saturday. Everyone connected to the club is.

“But we have 90 minutes of work to do. We will give the lads a recovery day on Thursday, no-one will go out on the pitch. We are thin in certain places and don’t need a knock right now. They deserve a down day.

“Then on Friday we will have a lively session and get them rested, full of energy for Aberdeen. Our record at home has been ever so strong – we just need to go and do the final piece now.”

Gerrard was gratified by the performance level at Livingston as James Tavernier’s penalty just before half-time was followed by second half goals from Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi. It was Tavernier’s 19th of the season, putting him two clear of Alfredo Morelos in the race to finish the season as Rangers’ top scorer.

“We had to earn the right first and foremost to make it straight forward tonight,” he said. “Obviously our quality has come through in the end.

“I thought goals number two and three were outstanding in terms of team goals. The build-up play to win the penalty was outstanding as well, so our quality was there for everyone to see.

“But Livingston don't just give you that. They come out full of energy, they are physical and the pitch is a bit of a leveller.

“This is a place where first you've got to show steel and earn the right. We did that and when our moments came, we were clinical.”

