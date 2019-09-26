Steven Gerrard dreams of Liverpool return but focus is on Rangers success

If the stars align when their respective contracts expire in the summer of 2022, there is no doubt Steven Gerrard would be a hugely popular choice among Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

With or without the public endorsement he received from Klopp this week, Anfield icon Gerrard’s status at his former club ensures he would be high on any list of candidates to replace the German as manager.

Klopp has already floated the prospect of taking a year-long sabbatical from coaching when his current deal runs out in three years, the same period in which Gerrard remains contracted as Rangers manager.

But while Gerrard freely admits it is his “dream” to return to Liverpool in the future, he both hopes and believes that day remains a long way off.

His professional focus is firmly on achieving success in charge of Rangers, while as a Liverpool supporter he wishes a longer tenure at Anfield for Klopp, pictured.

“Jurgen’s comments are obviously flattering from my point of view,” said Gerrard. “But for me, as a Liverpool fan, if I’m correct in what he said, it was ‘if I get sacked today’. Well, Jurgen isn’t getting the sack!

“I don’t want him to get the sack and neither does any Liverpool fan on the planet. We hope he is at the club for many, many more years. He is someone I get on really well with. He has been a big help and support since I decided to go into coaching. He has been an open book with me.

“But I have no immediate plans to go back down the road. I’m really happy here at Rangers, I’ve got a big job.

“The way I look at it, there is certainly no rush to go back. Would it be a dream? Of course it would.

“But I’m in a fantastic job right now at a huge club. I’m honoured to be the Rangers manager, very thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. I’m right in the mix of this, my head is totally on the job in hand.

“It [2022] does seem a lifetime away, yeah, especially when fixtures are slapping you in the face up here. But it will be here before you know it, because it does fly when you are in these seasons. It was the same as a player.

“The last 15 months have gone really quick. It’s been an eventful journey of ups and downs. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’m sure there is more in the pipeline.

“For me, it’s just important to focus on now. A lot can happen from now until 2022. I’m really happy and settled here, focused on my job.”

Gerrard feels fortunate to have Fifa world coach of the year Klopp’s expertise to call upon, although it’s a privilege he is careful not to abuse.

“I sent him a message after he won his Fifa award in midweek but I haven’t spoken to him for a few weeks,” added Gerrard. “The last time was when we signed Ryan Kent.

“There is a realisation he is one of the busiest men in football. He’s got big fixtures coming his way all the time.

“So it’s not something I do on a regular basis. But I know for a fact that if I do pick the phone up or ask to meet him for a coffee, he will do it at the drop of a hat.

“That goes for myself as well. Anyone here – the young players doing their badges or other coaches – you try to be as helpful to anyone you can.

“When you have someone with Jurgen’s experience, it would be very silly if I didn’t try to bounce off him from time to time.

“He’s been around the game an awful long time – he’s been there, done it, got the T-shirt. So it’s fantastic to have him available on the end of the phone. But I don’t think I could ever model myself on Jurgen. It doesn’t matter what I do or what strings I add to my bow, I will never have the charisma and presence of Jurgen.

“Some managers are special and born to do what they do. He is certainly one of them. I’m very young and at a completely different end of the scale to him.

“For me, it’s just about me trying to be a sponge and trying to soak up all I can from these managers. I need to keep trying to learn and grow as an individual.

“At the moment, we are so lucky to have these great managers so close to us in the Premier League. Jurgen, Pep Guardiola – and I’m sure Jose Mourinho is itching to get back in, too.

“For me, it’s gold dust just to watch them all work.”