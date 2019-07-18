Steven Gerrard confirms talk of Daniel Candeias' impending exit from Rangers

Daniel Candeias is on the verge of leaving Rangers, his manager has confirmed.

Reports from Turkey earlier on Thursday claimed that Genclerbirligi were close to completing a deal to sign the 31-year-old winger, whose contract runs until next summer.

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias.

This link has since been confirmed by Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard who, speaking after his side's 6-0 second-leg victory over St Joseph's in the Europa League, says the club would wish for Candeias to stay but the player is open to a move away.

He said: "I had a conversation on Wednesday with Daniel and he said he wanted to go and speak to a team in Turkey," said Gerrard. "We've had an approach and we had a real adult conversation.

"I said I wanted him to stay and fight for the shirt and be part of the squad but he said he wants to go and explore the situation in Turkey so we reluctantly but respectfully granted him permission.

"He's a good man and been a good servant so he's going to speak to the club in Turkey and we'll see how that one develops.

"I have to respect Daniel and keep a lot of the conversation private but it boils down to him wanting to be a regular starter as in every single game.

"At his age he doesn't want to be part of the squad and fight for the shirt without any guarantees so we have to respect his decision but it was Daniel's decision to explore this interest.

"Myself and Mark Allen sat in front of him and echoed that we'd like him to stay so we'll see how it develops in the next 24 to 48 hours.

"My gut feeling is that he wants to move on. The financial side of it isn't my business but since I've walked in the door I only want people who are prepared to fight for the shirt and nobody is guaranteed to start.

"I want people prepared to fight tooth and nail to be part of the XI. Daniel's not the best sub and I understand because I wanted to play ever game as a player.

"But I made it quite clear I wanted him to stay but respected his decision and I'll never stand in anyone's way if they want to speak to another team."

Candeias has played regularly since making the move from Benfica in the summer of 2017, featuring 97 times in all competitions across two seasons.

He was absent from Rangers' Europa League squad to face Gibraltar outfit St Joseph's with manager Steven Gerrard insisting it had purely been done because of the size of the squad.

Candeias answered with a double in the 4-0 friendly win over Marseille with his boss insisting he still had a future at the club.

These newest reports could cast doubt on those words as Gerrard has also talked about trimming his squad down.