Steven Gerrard 'brought Rangers back from the dead but Aston Villa is a step forward'

Steven Gerrard celebrates his first win as Aston Villa manager after the 2-0 victory over Brighton. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

That is according to his former Liverpool team mate Glen Johnson, who has backed Gerrard’s decision to make the move to the Premier League after three-and-a-half years at Ibrox.

“Stevie lives for football so I was always expecting him to be a manager one day,” Johnson said. “Of course you never know when, it’s all about timing. It doesn’t surprise me that Stevie is a manager in the Premier League at all and in terms of the move from Rangers to Aston Villa then, yeah, it’s definitely a step forward.

"He’s achieved what he can at Rangers. He brought them back from the dead. He stopped Celtic getting the 10th title. He’s done all that he can do there. But he’s seen that the door is open at a fantastic club in the best league in the world. You don’t like people walking away from clubs but he’s gone to Rangers, done a great job and surely they appreciate what he’s done.”

Johnson, speaking to bettingodds.com, added: “As a player I wouldn’t have wanted him to leave but I would understand why he has. These opportunities you can’t turn down lightly. Now he’s in a totally different, competitive league and he’s at a big English football club. There are only 20 seats in the Premier League so if somebody else had taken the Villa job, they might have done a good job and be there for the next 12 years. That seat might never become available again. I think Stevie’s done the right thing and it’s a very good appointment.”