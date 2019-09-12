Steven Gerrard blasts 'careless' Scotland for making Ryan Jack do double training session 48 hours after Old Firm clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused the Scotland coaching staff of being "careless" with Ryan Jack's fitness.

The midfielder was sent home from international duty after an ongoing knee issue flared up and is a doubt for his team's game against Livingston on Saturday.

Gerrard said: "Unfortunately he was asked to do an 11k session two days after an Old Firm (derby), which made his knee flare up.

"So we have had to manage him, he has had to have a couple of procedures since.

"He did a light session with the physio today (Thursday) and we are hoping to get him into training tomorrow.

"I think it's just careless. You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That's the education I've had."

Gerrard revealed his fitness coach had since been in touch with his counterpart at the Scottish Football Association.

"Ryan's got a knee issue that he manages and he has done for a long time," he added.

"The SFA are aware of that, their fitness coach is aware of that. I think everyone in Scotland watched the Old Firm and saw Ryan play 90 minutes. And then 48 hours afterwards, he did a double session."