Steven Gerrard: Ally McCoist calls on Rangers and Aston Villa to show 'manners' and 'let everybody know'

Ally McCoist has called for clarity on the Steven Gerrard situation. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox boss is on the verge of taking over at Premier League side Aston Villa following the departure of Dean Smith.

Gerrard emerged as the No.1 target early on with former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow now chief executive at Villa.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deal is expected to be completed and an announcement made this week.

McCoist has now called on the interested parties to break their silence and give fans of both clubs news which they “deserve”.

"I think we've reached a stage, I think the fans of both clubs deserve a wee bit of notice now," he said on talkSPORT.

"Villa fans and Rangers fans deserve a quote from Aston Villa, a quote from Rangers, or indeed a quote from Steven.

"I mean, I think it's just manners.

"If it's going to happen, let everybody know."