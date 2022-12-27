Steven Davis to be offered Rangers role as Michael Beale reveals manager 'succession' plan

Steven Davis will be offered the chance to remain at Rangers in some capacity after being touted as a future manager of the Ibrox club by current incumbent Michael Beale.

The Northern Ireland midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a knee injury sustained in training last week that will require surgery early in the new year. In turning 38 on January 1, his sidelining has raised questions over whether he considers retirement.

Beale believes the diligence that Davis - out of contract next summer - has shown across his two-decade career means there should be no issues with the UK’s most capped international playing on for the next few seasons. However, should he decide to bring a close to this chapter, Beale believes the next one could also be with the Ibrox club, where he has enjoyed stirring success across two spells that have covered seven years.

“There is certainly [a role for him here if he wants it] with our relationship,” said the Rangers manager. “I wouldn’t say we are best friends but there is a lot of respect with how well we have worked together in the past and I think he’s got a good eye for the game. I’m sure Northern Ireland have also got their eye on Steven in the future. And I think it would be nice to have a future Rangers manager on the staff one day.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis with manager Michael Beale at the club's training centre.

"Over the last couple of years the club has seen a lot of staff leaving the building with managers and I always think it is nice you should have a manager in waiting. Whether he is the next manager, or whether he is just on the road to being it, I think with succession planning for the club, that would be ideal.