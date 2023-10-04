Steven Davis lifts lid on phonecall with sacked Rangers boss Michael Beale on night he replaced him

Rangers caretaker manager Steven Davis has revealed he had a conversation with Michael Beale on the night he was sacked.

Steven Davis in conversation with sacked Rangers manager Michael Beale on the training pitch last December. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman has taken charge on an interim basis after Beale was dismissed on Sunday following the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox that has left Rangers trailing Celtic by seven points after seven Premiership matches.

"I spoke to him on Sunday night but the conversation will remain relatively private," Davis said. "For me I wanted to thank him personally because the way he has dealt with me with my injury and everything I'm going through over the last nine months, him and his staff were excellent in terms of all the support they gave me. It wasn't a postiion I wanted to see. It was just a brief conversation and he wished me all the best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis was speaking ahead of his first game in the dugout against Aris Limassol in Cyprus in the second match of the Europa League group stages as Rangers look to build on their opening win over Real Betis at Ibrox.

The former Gers midfielder, who had been returning to fitness at the Ibrox club after a serious knee injury despite his contract expiring in the summer, will be assisted by fellow former Rangers players Alex Rae and Steven Smith, as well as coach Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

“Obviously it came out of the blue,” said Davis, who revealed Nicolas Raskin and Kemar Roofe have returned from injury.

“Sunday evening, I was just at home. It wasn’t a call that I was expecting. Things moved very fast and I came in on Monday morning and I started to work.

“It was James Bisgrove (chief executive) and Craig Robertson (board member) that I received the phonecall from.

“Obviously it was a bit of a whirlwind after that. I went off the phone and I had a few conversations but my decision was made very quickly.

“I was honoured by the fact the board had that conversation and my name came up and they put their trust in me to try and do this job. I’m going to give it my all to try and be successful.

“Listen, there’s not been any conversation in terms of a time frame. I all happened very quickly. I was asked to come in and take the game tonight. How things play out after that I’m not too sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regarding my feelings around it, I’ve obviously got ambitions. I did not quite expect it to happen quite as soon. I’m just determined really to make the most of the opportunity I’ve been given and we will see what develops from there.

“I’ve got the experience of Alex Rae in beside me and Colin Stewart and Steven Smith and Brian.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from managers I’ve worked under. Unfortunately I’ve not had a chance to respond because it’s been quite intense preparing for this game.