Steven Davis: Former Rangers team-mate gives contract timeline hint and shuts down St Mirren move idea

The Northern Ireland legend’s current Ibrox deal expires at the end of the season.

Davis has not featured much under Giovanni van Bronckhorst due to injury issues but has featured in wins against St Mirren and Celtic recently.

The 37-year-old signed his contract extension for the current campaign last March but a new deal may not be penned until after the season.

For Ferguson, it would be a no brainer from Rangers’ perspective.

“He is a proper footballer,” he told Go Radio. “I've played with him and he brings a real calmness to the pitch. When he comes on he keeps everybody at ease by just sitting in that anchor role.

"He plays the game simple but it's so effective. He made the difference when he came on [against Celtic] and he did similar in the St Mirren game.

"In terms of staying on, I'm sure he's fit enough to play. I think he will leave it until the end of the season and make the decision himself. If he's willing to play on I would 100 per cent give him another contract."

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

When asked about a potential move to St Mirren for Davis, Ferguson gave the idea short shrift.

"No,” he said. “Not being disrespectful to St Mirren but I still think he can play at a high, high level.