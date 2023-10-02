Steven Davis admits Rangers job surprise but vows to repay faith of Ibrox board

Steven Davis is determined to repay the faith of the Rangers board after admitting his surprise at being handed the role of interim manager following the sacking of Michael Beale.

Steven Davis (left) has been appointed caretaker manager of Rangers following the dismissal of Michael Beale (right). (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old Northern Ireland international will take charge of the next two fixtures away to Aris Limassol and St Mirren ahead of the international break as club bosses conduct the search for a permanent successor.

Davis' playing contract with the Ibrox side expired at the end of last season but the club has been assisting him with his rehabilitation from an ACL injury suffered in December last year. He will be assisted by fellow former Rangers players Alex Rae and Steven Smith, as well as coach Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

“I’m very honoured,” he told Rangers TV on Monday. “The call came out of the blue a little bit. I wasn’t expecting it but I’d just like to try and repay the trust the club have shown by putting me in this position.

“Obviously it’s not a position we would like to be in, we’re disappointed with where we’re at at this moment in time but I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity. I believe in the group we’ve got. Things haven’t gone the way we would have liked and we find ourselves in this situation but I’m sure with ourselves and the fans pushing in the same direction we can go on and get some good results.”

A 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen on Satuday sealed Beale’s fate as Steven Gerrard’s former assistant paid the price for a dismal start to the season which has seen Rangers lose three of their opening seven Premiership fixtures to fall seven points behind Celtic with a number of new signings failing to impress.

Davis will be given the task of lifting the players but he is unlikely to be considered for the role on a permanent basis with former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos, and AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen among the bookies favourites.

“Management was something I’ve considered for further down the line,” Davis said. “I wasn’t expecting this opportunity, it hadn’t crossed my mind, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.