Steven Davis addresses his Rangers future and responds to critical fan banner after St Mirren win

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates after scoring the penalty opener in the win over St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

And the Northern Ireland international admitted he had no idea what is in store for him at the club after his week in charge ended with a recovery from the grim 2-1 defeat by Aris Limassol in Thursday’s Europa League excursion.

“A small step in the right direction,” said the man in temporary charge of Rangers, as he sidestepped how fractured it suggested were the team and their fanbase for them to be declared ‘heartless, passionless, leaderless/not fit to wear our colours’ in a show of repudiation for their efforts. Which gave way to Davis having his name chanted by them after the full-time whistle.

“People are entitled to their opinion,” he said of the protest. “Players share the same frustration as the fans. We get the opportunity as staff to change things on the pitch. This is not where I wanted to be as I wanted two positive results from the two games. But, I just thanked them for their effort and their desire. It is not easy with a quick turnaround after Thursday night. I couldn't have asked anymore from them in terms of what they have given me.”

The 38-year-old does not know what his club will now ask of him. Drafted in to take the team following Michael Beale’s sacking in the aftermath of last week’s 3-1 loss to Aberdeen, it is expected that the two-week international break will see a new Rangers manager installed. To leave him unsure if he will remain part of the coaching step-up or return to his rehab from a kee ligament problem that could yet bring a close to his playing career.

“I really don’t know [if I’ll still be involved],” he said of remaining in the backroom staff. “My remit was to come and take these two games first and foremost. Now it gives the club and the board an opportunity to get someone in place. Who knows what will happen in the future? I don’t know what tomorrow holds for me to be honest [never mind the next six to nine months]. Up to this point I’ve continued my rehab and need to make a decision in terms of whether I play on or not. I really don’t know what the next six to nine months look like.”