Steve Clarke reveals Rangers dialogue over Ryan Jack after surprise Scotland inclusion

Jack was a surprise inclusion in Clarke’s 23-man list considering he has not featured for the Ibrox side since limping off with a calf injury during the Champions League defeat to Liverpool on October 12.

The 30-year-old was not expected to return until after the World Cup but the Scotland boss revealed he has been in regular contact with Rangers and has been told that Jack could return for the match against St Mirren this weekend.

Clarke said: "We've have consistent dialogue with Rangers and his injury has improved. I like Ryan as a player. He probably won't play against Hearts tonight [Wednesday] but he could be back at the weekend."

Rangers' Ryan Jack was injured during the Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox last month. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

