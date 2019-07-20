Steve Bruce 'wants to make Rangers star' his first signing as Newcastle manager

Newcastle United are looking to sign Rangers captain James Tavernier, according to the Daily Mail.

Steve Bruce was recently unveiled as the new manager on Tyneside, replacing Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard quit the club last month.

Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The former Birmingham City, Aston Villa, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace boss was not a popular choice with supporters in the north east.

He'll have to try and win them over in the early months of the 2019/20 English Premier League campaign and is said to have identified Tavernier as a player who can help him do that.

The right-back has starred for the Ibrox side since arriving at the club in the summer of 2015.

With a contract that won't run out until the summer of 2022, it will take a sizeable transfer fee to coax Rangers into selling their skipper.