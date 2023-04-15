St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson makes 'top of game' Rangers admission and says team can achieve top-six goal

Two goals from Mark O’Hara saw the Paisley side twice cancel out strikes from Todd Cantwell and Fashion Cantwell. Rangers, though, stepped it up late on and a double from Alfredo Morelos and another from Scott Arfield eased them to the win.

Robinson said: “We had a point in our hands at 2-2 so we’re disappointed with the outcome. But overall we are an honest group and I don’t think we had enough players who were eight or nine out of 10. We felt we could get something from the game and we were in a position to do that. Overall you’ve got to be honest and we didn’t have enough players at the top of their game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw leaves St Mirren still needing a point at home to Kilmarnock to guarantee their place in the top half of the table but Robinson isn’t panicking. He added: “Had you offered me this position at the start of the season I would have taken it 100 percent. We now go into the game next week trying to win it - we won’t just try and get a point. This group of players have defied the odds. There is no structure in place for us to be a top six side. But at this moment in time we’re trying to change that if we can.”