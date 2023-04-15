St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson makes 'top of game' Rangers admission and says team can achieve top-six goal

Two goals from Mark O’Hara saw the Paisley side twice cancel out strikes from Todd Cantwell and Fashion Cantwell. Rangers, though, stepped it up late on and a double from Alfredo Morelos and another from Scott Arfield eased them to the win.
Robinson said: “We had a point in our hands at 2-2 so we’re disappointed with the outcome. But overall we are an honest group and I don’t think we had enough players who were eight or nine out of 10. We felt we could get something from the game and we were in a position to do that. Overall you’ve got to be honest and we didn’t have enough players at the top of their game.”
The draw leaves St Mirren still needing a point at home to Kilmarnock to guarantee their place in the top half of the table but Robinson isn’t panicking. He added: “Had you offered me this position at the start of the season I would have taken it 100 percent. We now go into the game next week trying to win it - we won’t just try and get a point. This group of players have defied the odds. There is no structure in place for us to be a top six side. But at this moment in time we’re trying to change that if we can.”