St Joseph's 0-4 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated in Europa League clash Marks out of ten for every Rangers player to get game time in Gibraltar... One player gets an eight after Rangers' comprehensive victory 1. Allan McGregor - 6 A virtual spectator as St Joseph's rarely threatened beyond a handful of off-target efforts 2. James Tavernier - 7 Nearly set up Ojo for the opener and swung ball in for Morelos to score fourth and, like his fellow defenders, had a relatively straightforward 90 minutes 3. Nikola Katic - 6 Took a while to click into gear like the rest of his team-mates and casual header towards the end of the first half nearly let St Joseph's in. 4. Connor Goldson - 6 Rustiness showed in the early stages but settled into the game. Claimed third goal but Barisic's effort had already crossed the line