St Johnstone's Nicky Clark wins appeal against Rangers red card as Willie Collum decision overturned

Clark was dismissed by referee Willie Collum in the 37th minute of the 2-0 defeat at Ibrox following a challenge that left Ryan Jack requiring treatment. Clark appeared to win the ball before colliding with inrushing Rangers midfielder.
“It was really harsh,” Saints boss Callum Davidson said afterwards. “The player was getting fouled originally – a subtle, little pull – and he’s lost his balance. As he’s gone to ground he’s flicked the ball round. Ryan Jack has come into him with force, not the other way around.
“I genuinely don’t understand it. It’s a really big decision and I definitely don’t think it was a red card.”
St Johnstone’s claim of wrongful dismissal was accepted by a judicial panel at Hampden Park on Wednesday morning, overturning the decision and cancelling the resulting two-game suspension. A yellow card will instead be added to the player’s record for the incident.
Clark will now be available for selection for St Johnstone’s match away to Motherwell on Wednesday evening.
The sending off was one of a few controversial decisions by referee Collum at Ibrox with the visitors aggrieved by the penalty decision which saw the home side go in front and then the failure to send off Rangers’ Jack for a tackle on Adam Montgomery.