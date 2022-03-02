What channel is the Rangers game on? St Johnstone kick-off time, TV and stream details, team news

It was the second league match in a row where Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side dropped points following the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice the previous week, with a sequence of just three wins in eight matches transforming a six-point lead over Celtic into a three-point deficit at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers patchy league form is all the more suprising considering it comes against the backdrop of a run to the Europa League last 16, which included knocking out tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund over two legs.

Saints, meanwhile, are continuing to struggle at the foot of the table, with a 3-1 defeat to Ross County last weekend leaving them seven points from safety in the relegation play-off spot, and just two ahead of bottom-placed Dundee in the battle to avoid automatic relegation.

What time is St Johnstone v Rangers?

The cinch Scottish Premiership match takes place at McDiarmid Park, Perth on Wednesday, March 2 with a 7.45pm kick-off time.

Is St Johnstone v Rangers on live TV?

Yes, Sky Sports have selected the match for broadcast and will be showing live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Match highlights of all six Premiership matches, including Celtic v St Mirren, will also be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 1035pm on Wednesday night.

Is St Johnstone v Rangers available via live stream?

The match is available to watch online via the Sky Go app or, alternatively, non-account holders can purchase a pay-per-view option via Now TV for £11.98.

St Johnstone v Rangers team news

On-loan forward Glenn Middleton is not allowed to play for St Johnstone against parent club Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has an outside chance of returning from a calf problem.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Callum Booth (groin), Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson (both ankle), Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee) are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Rangers have seven players missing for the trip to Perth.

Aaron Ramsey, Filip Helander, Amad Diallo, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all missing.

Long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Match referee

Willie Collum is the man in the middle. His assistants are Calum Spence and Ross Macleod, while the fourth official is Gavin Duncan.

Match odds

