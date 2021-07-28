St Johnstone-linked Greg Stewart reveals offers from Scotland and abroad after Rangers exit

Greg Stewart is a free agent after leaving Rangers. (Photo by Rico Brouwer / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rangers following the expiry of his contract.

Stewart featured just eight times for the Ibrox side last season in all competitions as they won the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the former Dundee and Aberdeen frontman admitted he was realistic about his future with Rangers and didn’t expect a new deal.

It was reported earlier this week that St Johnstone were on the verge of doing a deal for the player.

Stewart is hoping to sort his future out soon but revealed he has had offers from around Scotland and abroad.

“I kind of expected it because I didn’t play that much last season,” he told the Daily Record.

“There’s nothing worse as a football player when you’re not playing as much as you’d like.

“I missed out a lot last year so hopefully I can get back to a level where I’m playing consistently now.

“I’ve been back training on my own for a wee bit but I’m hopeful something will be sorted out this week.

“It will be good to get back in amongst it.

“I’ve had an offer from abroad and a few from Scotland so I’m just mulling over what’s best for me and my family.”