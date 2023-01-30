St Johnstone confirm appeal of Nicky Clark's red card v Rangers - what Callum Davidson said

St Johnstone have confirmed they will appeal the red card handed to Nicky Clark by Willie Collum in the 2-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday.

The sending off was one of a few controversial decisions by the whistler at Ibrox with the visitors aggrieved by the penalty decision which saw the home side go in front and then the failure to send off Ryan Jack, who had been on the end of the Clark challenge, for a tackle on Adam Montgomery.

Clark received his marching orders after winning the ball in the middle of the park but his follow through caught the Rangers midfielder on his knee.

“The club can confirm that we have appealed the red card shown to striker Nicky Clark during Saturday’s game against Rangers," the statement read. “We’ll confirm the outcome of that appeal once we’ve been notified of the decision.”

“It was really harsh,” Saints boss Callum Davdison said. “The player was getting fouled originally – a subtle, little pull – and he’s lost his balance. As he’s gone to ground he’s flicked the ball round. Ryan Jack has come into him with force, not the other way around.

“I genuinely don’t understand it. It’s a really big decision and I definitely don’t think it was a red card.”

He added: “I was frustrated with those decisions – little things and big things were irritating me – and others but I thought my players kept their composure and discipline and I was really pleased with how they responded.”