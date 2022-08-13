Squad to be assessed, potential debut, duo ruled out - late Rangers v St Johnstone team news: probable starting XIs

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morelos recently returned from a long-term absence due to a thigh injury and has come off the bench in the last two games.

Defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage

Former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips is in contention to make his Saints debut after joining on a two-year deal this week.

Alfredo Morelos is pushing for a start for Rangers against Kilmarnock.

Captain Liam Gordon, who is yet to play a first-team game this term due to injury, is fully fit and ready for action after coming through a B team game in midweek.

Murray Davidson is still suspended, while long-term absentees David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) remain out.

Probable Rangers team: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Lawrence, Davis, Kamara; Kent, Colak, Tillman.