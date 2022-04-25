Spurs 'in talks' for Rangers game and preparations to bring Antonio Conte's team to Glasgow in pre-season

The English Premier League team, still in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League, could line up in a glamour match at Ibrox this summer ahead of season 2022-23 kick-off.

Talks are said to have been held over a game in Glasgow to follow on from the big-name attractions last summer against Arsenal and Real Madrid, plus EPL side Brighton.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars who could be coming to Ibrox include England striker Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and boss Antonio Conte, though speculation has linked the Italian with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless preparations for the summer are already underway and football.london reports: “Spurs have been planning for a pre-season under the Italian, with two games to be played in South Korea, talks held over a friendly against Rangers in Glasgow on their return and then a match in Israel against a European opponent the weekend before the Premier League begins.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to PSG in speculation, but plans are already underway for the club's summer pre-season games. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)