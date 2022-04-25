Spurs 'in talks' for Rangers game and preparations to bring Antonio Conte's team to Glasgow in pre-season

The English Premier League team, still in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League, could line up in a glamour match at Ibrox this summer ahead of season 2022-23 kick-off.
Talks are said to have been held over a game in Glasgow to follow on from the big-name attractions last summer against Arsenal and Real Madrid, plus EPL side Brighton.
Stars who could be coming to Ibrox include England striker Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and boss Antonio Conte, though speculation has linked the Italian with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Nevertheless preparations for the summer are already underway and football.london reports: “Spurs have been planning for a pre-season under the Italian, with two games to be played in South Korea, talks held over a friendly against Rangers in Glasgow on their return and then a match in Israel against a European opponent the weekend before the Premier League begins.”