SPFL's new cinch deal grants 'vindicated' Rangers exemptions as club makes pointed statement on matter

A war of words erupted last season between Rangers and the SPFL after the Glasgow club refused to display cinch’s branding or logo at Ibrox or on their attire, due to a conflict of interest with a previous agreement made with current chairman Douglas Park's own vehicle company.

The matter ended up in the courts, with Park winning a legal battle with the Scottish FA after the SPFL requested that the governing body to step in to find a solution, and this new deal with cinch has the potential to end the dispute with Rangers.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has confirmed that Rangers are exempt from promoting cinch in the new arrangements, while Rangers said in a statement that their stance has been “fully vindicated” by the revision, although the club stressed that the matter “further highlights wide-ranging concerns regarding the corporate governance of the SPFL”.

Cinch are the principal sponsors of the SPFL Premiership.

The fresh deal with cinch has been approved by the Premiership clubs and the SPFL have confirmed that the agreement gives “the same level of financial support” to the clubs.

In a statement, Doncaster wrote: “Under the terms of the revised cinch contract, Rangers are no longer required to participate by providing the sponsorship inventory that they have so far not provided, whilst, crucially, the overall income to Scottish football is expected to remain materially unchanged over the original five-year term of the sponsorship.

“This revised package has now been approved by cinch Premiership clubs.

“It’s extremely good news that we have been able to work with our partners at cinch to develop an updated sponsorship package which delivers the same level of financial support to Scottish football, whilst providing additional SPFL media assets to cinch to compensate for loss of Rangers related rights. It is testament to the strength of our relationship with cinch, and the high value they place on it, that they have agreed to move forward with us on this basis.

“This deal gives us further confidence that we will exceed our budget and deliver fees to clubs of more than £27.5 million for Season 2021/22.”

Rangers said in a statement: “This is a full vindication of our stance throughout the past season and further highlights wide-ranging concerns regarding the corporate governance of the SPFL."

Murdoch MacLennan, chairman of the SPFL, added: “This is a great outcome for the entire game in Scotland. Our friends at cinch have been brilliant to deal with throughout this whole process.

“There is so much to celebrate in the SPFL as cinch and our clubs look forward with excitement to the launch of the 2022/23 fixture list this Friday.”