SPFL TV deal with Sky Sports in jeopardy as Rangers fail to respond to resolution and have 'concerns'

The new terms would see an increase in games, 48 to 60 per season, from the 2024/25 campaign and the value reach £30million a year by 2028/29.

In addition, Sky Sports would have the option of adding to two separate ten game bundles worth £4million per season which would increase TV revenue even further.

The deal has had broad support from across the Premiership but would require a waiver from all 12 top-flight teams, allowing the broadcaster to show five games from each ground rather than the current four.

According to the Rangers.html">Daily Mail, Rangers – who have misgivings over the deal – failed to respond to the resolution by deadline at midnight on Sunday night, while the 11 other clubs had agreed.

It now sets the Ibrox club and the SPFL on another collision course following a battle over the cinch sponsorship deal, which came on the back of the controversy around how the 2019/20 season was ended following the pandemic. Rangers requested the resignation of key SPFL figures, including chief executive Neil Doncaster.

As for the proposed TV deal, it now hangs in the balance.

The SPFL board will now hold an emergency meeting to discuss the next moves, which could involve trying to push through the deal and would require the 30 teams in the Championship, League One and League Two to vote.

