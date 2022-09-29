SPFL TV deal, resolution, Rangers - Livingston disappointed with change but 'fairly happy' with Sky agreement

All 12 Premiership clubs were required to back a waiver to allow the broadcaster to show five games from each top-flight ground rather than the current four.

With Rangers not backing such a move a resolution was put to clubs to allow for a change to the rule needing all 12 to get its backing.

Livingston eventually supportered the proposal for the new Sky Sports deal which was announced earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see the number of live games the broadcaster can select increase from 48 to 60 from the 2024/25 campaign, while allowing clubs to stream up to five home games with immediate effect.

Livi boss David Martindale expressed his view on the matter and outlined why the club were hesitant in supporting the resolution to bypass the waiver.

He told the West Lothian Courier: “I don’t know what Rangers’ position is but Livingston’s position was that we were happy to sign the TV deal if that’s what the majority of clubs wanted – and it was.

"Do I think it’s great? No, but I think it’s good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston manager David Martindale. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

"When you strip it all back and take the noise away, it’s a deal that we’re fairly happy with.

“Where we weren’t happy as a club was the change of the resolution from needing 12 votes to 11.

"When you’re talking about what is effectively a seven-year deal, you’d ideally be wanting all 12 teams on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our stance was if the majority wanted to go ahead with the Sky deal we were happy too, but we were disappointed with the rule change albeit we’re fairly happy with the deal.

“If you voted for the Sky deal but against the resolution, then the Sky deal fails.”

Rangers have outlined the reasons as to why they have been frustrated with the process of not seeking to market the TV deal.

The club’s commercial director James Bisgrove revealed there were four possible alternatives that could have been interested, creating competition for rights to Scottish football.