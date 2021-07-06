SPFL Trust Trophy: Celtic and Rangers among Premiership B teams to learn first round fate

Hearts and Hibs B teams will compete for the SPFL Trust Trophy, along with Edinburgh City.

This season’s competition involves four clubs from each of the Scottish Highland and Scottish Lowland Leagues, as well as 12 Premiership B teams and each of the Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs.

Both Celtic and Rangers B teams entered in the South section of the draw with the Hoops given a first round home tie against Annan Athletic, the winners of which will host Greenock Morton in round two.

The Gers second string will travel to Dumbarton in round one with Ayr United lying in wait for the victors.

The first round draw has also thrown up a Capital derby with Hearts B drawn away to local rivals Edinburgh City with the winners due to meet Hamilton Accies, also away, in round two.

Hibs second string will host League Two Elgin City with a home tie against Dunfermline awaiting the victors in the next round.

The first round ties are due to take place in the midweek of August 10 and 11 with the second round scheduled for the weekend of September 4 and 5.

The full draws are as follows:

First round, north section

Brechin City v Buckie Thistle, Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B, Dundee B v Peterhead, East Fife v St Johnstone B, Forfar Athletic v Formartine United, Fraserburgh v Cowdenbeath, Hibernian B v Elgin City, Ross County B v Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir v Dundee United B.

First round, south section

Broomhill v Clyde, Celtic B v Annan Athletic, Dumbarton v Rangers B, Edinburgh City v Heart of Midlothian B, Falkirk v East Kilbride, Livingston B v Albion Rovers, Queen's Park v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, St Mirren B v Kelty Hearts, Stranraer v Motherwell B.

Second round, north section

Brora Rangers or Aberdeen B v Arbroath, Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir or Dundee United B, Dundee B or Peterhead v East Fife or St Johnstone B, Fraserburgh or Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic, Hibernian B or Elgin City v Dunfermline Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Brechin City or Buckie Thistle, Montrose v Ross County B or Stirling Albion, Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic or Formartine United.

Second round, south section

Airdrieonians v Queen's Park or Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Celtic B or Annan Athletic v Greenock Morton, Dumbarton or Rangers B v Ayr United, Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City or Heart of Midlothian B, Kilmarnock v Falkirk or East Kilbride, Livingston B or Albion Rovers v St Mirren B or Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South v Broomhill or Clyde, Stranraer or Motherwell B v Partick Thistle.

