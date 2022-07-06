SPFL players warned against transfers to 7 countries by FIFPRO - including one with ex-Hearts and Hibs stars

FIFPRO has issued a transfer warning to players around the world about moves to Algeria, China, Greece (Super League 2), Libya, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

All seven are deemed to have significant issues, especially relating to payment of wages.

Former Hibs star and ex-Hearts defender Igor Rossi are currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia, while Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Turkey.

FIFPRO, a trade union for professional footballers, issued a statement detailing the issues in the seven countries they are warning players about.

"In Romania and Turkey, contractual violations by multiple clubs - including defaulting on salary payments - remains a longstanding and recurring issue,” it read.

“The elevated number of clubs in Romania that enter into insolvency procedures continues to have severe consequences for players, pushing them into never-ending insolvency procedures with little to no chance of getting any compensation.

“In the second league in Greece, clubs frequently shut down without honouring their debts. For the past two years, Greece has been the country with the highest number of players seeking to get some of their unpaid wages from the FIFA Player Protection Fund.

Players have been warned over a move to Saudi Arabia where Martin Boyle is currently playing his trade. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

“Non-payment of salaries is also a recurring problem for players in Algeria, China and Saudi Arabia.

“With regards to Libya, FIFPRO is increasingly concerned about the growing number of foreign players who are stranded in the country because clubs that employ them refuse to provide the relevant documentation to leave.